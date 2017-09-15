Jaguar - XK8 4.2 V8 - 2004

car description

DESCRIPTION:Jaguar XK8 4200 cc V8 automatic, one owner, always in garage, full options, equipped with every comfort and accessory. Always used with care, all services certified Jaguar, mechanics and bodywork like new. Great, powerful and elegant car, flawless. With double keys, documents bag, all original and certified Jaguar.Possible delivery through a company specialised in national and international transport, with costs charged to the buyer upon agreement between both parties after the sale. Notes: We’re not responsible for shipping. If the vehicle will not be sold in Italy, it will take some days to organise the transport and to comply with the administrative requirements for the export, in accordance with the applicable laws. The vehicle will be considered “picked up” once taken over by the transport company. The costs for the export documents and for the transport are at the buyer’s charge. The costs will be communicated after the sale, according to the destination country. The vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Galatone (Lecce), Italy.