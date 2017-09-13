Jaguar XK8 4.2-S Special Edition-SOLD

car description

2005 XK8 4.2S 41,000 miles from new. Finished in platinum silver with warm charcoal leather. Unveiled at the 2005 Geneva International Salon, the 4.2-S was the Final Edition of the original X100 series XK. It had a number of special features exclusive to this model including polished door tread plates with chequered flag accents, leather edged embossed floor mats, special white growler bonnet badge with chequered flag accents and darkened rear light clusters. Other options available to the 4.2-S were carbon fibre veneer, 20″ BBS Sepang split-rim alloy wheels and Jaguar Brembo brakes, all of which this vehicle benefits from. Other factory specification includes air conditioning, cruise control, electric seats, Alpine speaker package, heated seats, Jaguar 6 disc CD changer, rear parking sensors, xenon headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, automatic headlamps and electric adjustable steering column. This car has a complete Jaguar service history with a yearly stamp in the original service portfolio book. There are service invoices and Jaguar Health Check sheets on file, indeed the last health check sheet is very reassuring of the vehicles condition. The wheels have just been completely refu