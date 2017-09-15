loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Jaguar - XK8 4.2 Convertible - 2005

Compare this car
View Auction
€10,550 - €13,715 (£9,383.17 - £12,198.12)
Compare this car
View Auction
Has reserve price
Catawiki Auctions - Modern Classic Cars
Online Auction

car description

Jaguar XK8 with USA titleENGINE AND GEARBOX: the silent V8 4.2 runs nicely on 800 rpm and the automatic gearbox shifts smoothly through all of the gears.POWER TOP: has an electrical malfunction.BODYWORK: paintwork looks good and glossy. The car does have a bumper damage (see pictures).OPTIONAL EXTRAS: memory seats, leather upholstery, alloy rims. PICK UP: this vehicle can be picked up in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    325593
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Category
    Jaguar > XK8
View Auction

Catawiki, 109 Borough High Street
London, SE1 1NL, London
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content
No other forsale ads available from this advertiser.

People who viewed this item also viewed

  • Jaguar - XK8 4.2 Convertible - 2005

    Jaguar XK8

    €10,550 - €13,715 est. (£9,383.17 - £12,198.12 est.)
    London , London
  • Jaguar - XK8 4.2 V8 - 2004

    Jaguar XK8

    €12,000 - €15,600 est. (£10,672.80 - £13,874.64 est.)
    London , London
  • Jaguar - XK8 - 1997

    Jaguar XK8

    €5,500 - €7,150 est. (£4,891.70 - £6,359.21 est.)
    London , London
  • 1997 Jaguar XK8 Convertible

    Jaguar XK8

    £18,000 - £20,000 est.
    Leominster , Herefordshire