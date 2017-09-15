Jaguar - XK8 4.2 Convertible - 2005

car description

Jaguar XK8 with USA titleENGINE AND GEARBOX: the silent V8 4.2 runs nicely on 800 rpm and the automatic gearbox shifts smoothly through all of the gears.POWER TOP: has an electrical malfunction.BODYWORK: paintwork looks good and glossy. The car does have a bumper damage (see pictures).OPTIONAL EXTRAS: memory seats, leather upholstery, alloy rims. PICK UP: this vehicle can be picked up in Utrecht, the Netherlands.