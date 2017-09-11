JAGUAR XK8 4.2 2dr Auto

Accessories

T.T Cars are delighted to offer this exceptional Jaguar XK8 Coupe Automatic, with ivory leather and walnut dashboard. Complementing the iconic colour British Racing Green, everything a jaguar should be.Full service history, Being the face lifted and revised model, this vehicle delivers grace and effortless pace from the 4.2litre V8 engine with 300BHP,0-62 MPH in 6.1 seconds and a Top Speed of 155MPH.An Outstanding High Specification Example Of What Is Becoming Recognised As A Future Classic Car And Would Certainly Complement Any Car Collection.With This being Eligible For Classic Car Insurance. Viewing Is Highly Recommended To Fully Appreciate This Jaguar. Parking Aid (Rear), Climate Control, Seats Heated (Driver/Passenger), Cruise Control, Alarm, Electric Windows (Front), Alloy Wheels (17in), Seats Electric (Driver/Passenger), Upholstery Leather, Computer (Driver Information System). 2 seatsThis car comes with a 3 month A.A gold comprehensive warranty as standard, Part exchange welcome,