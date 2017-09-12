JAGUAR XK8 4.0 CONVERTIBLE 2d 290 BHP Auto

Accessories

CALL ON 01708 863 247 SERVICE HISTORY, FULL LEATHER INTERIOR, HEATED SEATS, PARKING SENSORS, USB PORT, AUX PORT, MULTI-FUNCTION STEERING WHEEL, ELECTRIC WINDOWS, ELECTRIC MIRRORS, AIR CONDITIONING AND ALLOY WHEELS. THE OVERALL CONDITION OF THIS VEHICLE IS FANTASTIC BOTH INSIDE AND OUT REFLECTING ITS AGE AND MILEAGE. VARIOUS FINANCE PACKAGES ARE AVAILABLE INCLUDING LEASE PURCHASE AND PCP. ALL CARS COME WITH A WARRANTY WHICH CAN BE UPGRADED TO 15 MONTHS OR THE LIFE TIME OF OWNERSHIP. PART EXCHANGES ARE WELCOME.PLEASE CALL 01708 863247 FOR MORE DETAILS,Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel - Rake/Reach, Air Bag Driver, Air Bag Passenger, Alarm - Perimetric, Alarm - Remote Control, Alloy Wheels - 17in, Anti-Lock Brakes, Central Door Locking - Remote, Climate Control, Computer, Deadlocks, Electric Windows - Front, Electric Windows - Front/Rear, Front Fog Lights, Immobiliser, Mirrors External - Electric/Heated, Power-Assisted Steering, Seat Height Adjustment - Driver, Seat Lumbar Support - Driver, Seats Electric - Driver, Spare Wheel - Space Saver, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls - Audio, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls - Audio/Telephone, Telephone Equipment - Fixed, Traction Control System