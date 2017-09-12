loading Loading please wait....
JAGUAR XK8 4.0 CONVERTIBLE 2d 290 BHP Auto

£8,500
Type: Used Year: 1998 Make: JAGUAR Model: XK8 Trim: 4.0 CONVERTIBLE 2d 290 BHP Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 82000 Engine Size: 3996 Ext Color: GREEN

CALL ON 01708 863 247 SERVICE HISTORY, FULL LEATHER INTERIOR, HEATED SEATS, PARKING SENSORS, USB PORT, AUX PORT, MULTI-FUNCTION STEERING WHEEL, ELECTRIC WINDOWS, ELECTRIC MIRRORS, AIR CONDITIONING AND ALLOY WHEELS. THE OVERALL CONDITION OF THIS VEHICLE IS FANTASTIC BOTH INSIDE AND OUT REFLECTING ITS AGE AND MILEAGE. VARIOUS FINANCE PACKAGES ARE AVAILABLE INCLUDING LEASE PURCHASE AND PCP. ALL CARS COME WITH A WARRANTY WHICH CAN BE UPGRADED TO 15 MONTHS OR THE LIFE TIME OF OWNERSHIP. PART EXCHANGES ARE WELCOME.PLEASE CALL 01708 863247 FOR MORE DETAILS,Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel - Rake/Reach, Air Bag Driver, Air Bag Passenger, Alarm - Perimetric, Alarm - Remote Control, Alloy Wheels - 17in, Anti-Lock Brakes, Central Door Locking - Remote, Climate Control, Computer, Deadlocks, Electric Windows - Front, Electric Windows - Front/Rear, Front Fog Lights, Immobiliser, Mirrors External - Electric/Heated, Power-Assisted Steering, Seat Height Adjustment - Driver, Seat Lumbar Support - Driver, Seats Electric - Driver, Spare Wheel - Space Saver, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls - Audio, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls - Audio/Telephone, Telephone Equipment - Fixed, Traction Control System

  • Ad ID
    323936
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Jaguar > XK8
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Green
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    82000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3996
  • Engine Model
    3996
LMC Cars
Grays, RM203NL, Essex
United Kingdom

