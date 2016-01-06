loading Loading please wait....
Jaguar - XK8 - 2002

XK8 in Concours Condition All booklets are present. All maintenance documents are present.All codes are present (radio).All other documents are present (see pictures).All keys and remotes present (including an Aston Martin Key for this XK8).This XK8 drives and shifts perfectly and has been very carefully maintained.Comes from an enthusiast who took great care of this future classic car, he drove and treated this car carefully. Equipped with all of the options that were available at the time (see pictures).Equipped with an aluminium thermostat housing (factory installed, based on the correct manufacturing year 2002).Equipped with a chain guides update (factory installed, based on the correct manufacturing year 2002).Equipped with a navigation system (factory installed, based on the correct manufacturing year 2002).Equipped with an S position gearbox (factory installed, based on the correct manufacturing year 2002).Equipped with a power convertible top (in perfect condition, works perfectly).Equipped with PDC (factory installed, based on the correct manufacturing year 2002).Equipped with a headlight washer system (factory installed, based on the correct manufacturing year 2002).Equipped with a CD 6 player (factory installed, based on the correct manufacturing year 2002).Tyres 90%Received all of the periodic maintenance services.Dutch periodic vehicle inspection 08/2018.The XK was delivered new in the warm part of the USA, 1 owner (see CarFax), US and Dutch maintenance documentation present. Absolutely damage-free/never repainted/non-smoking car.This vehicle can be viewed and picked up in the Hague, the Netherlands.

