Jaguar - XK8 - 1997

€5,500 - €7,150 (£4,891.70 - £6,359.21)
Catawiki Auctions - Classic Cars
Online Auction

car description

The stunning jaguar XK8 4.0 L V8 is in very good condition, the metallic Grey body work is in excellent condition having been garaged for most of its life, it comes with a good level of service history prior to 3 years ago where it was garaged since then.... Drives superb with a very smooth gear change and all the Jaguar power. has Irish NCT certificate of road worthiness to Jan 2018Timing belt Tensioners replaced at 124000Start Motor replaced Feb 2017New front Discs and pads also replacedInterior trip has some slight marks back seat small tear, but in Very good condition overallAlso can be supplied with the original Jaguar Wheels 18"--- 20" wheels fitted currently.The jaguar is sold as seen.This lot can be viewed and picked up in Ireland.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    325361
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Category
    Jaguar > XK8
Catawiki, 109 Borough High Street
London, SE1 1NL, London
United Kingdom

