Jaguar XK150 S 3.4 Roadster

1958 XK150 3.4 S Roadster RHD

This delightful XK150 is a very desirable 3.4 S Roadster, which incorporates a number of very sensible upgrades. Constructed in 1958, VSU606 was one of 846 3.4 S Roadsters built in LHD and was originally exported to the United States. Following its repatriation to the UK it received a full JD Classics chassis-off restoration and was converted to RHD. Over the following years it also benefitted from a program of sensitive development during which time a number of desirable upgrades were incorporated including a JD 5-speed gearbox, power-assisted JD sport steering, Stainless wire wheels, alloy radiator and JD sport cooling system, improved battery charging and security immobiliser. Finished in Jaguar Dark Blue with Light Tan interior the car has been maintained by JD Classics regardless of cost over the last 22 years and has won numerous Jaguar Driving Club concours awards during this time. Importantly the XK retains its factory-delivered engine and comes with the original Moss gearbox, steering rack, radiator plus other original parts removed during the restoration. It is accompanied by a good history file, su