Jaguar XK150 OTS 1958

car description

SOLD / VERKAUFT / VENDU / VERKOCHT This is a trade-in car or a restoration project. A special wholesale price applies to this car. Jaguar XK 150 OTS 1958 Matching Numbers, overdrive This Jaguar was new delivered in New York in 1958. The original delivery was in paint colour Cotswold Blue with a red leather interior. The Jaguar is matching numbers and the Heritage Certificate is present. Chassis number: S 830249 DN Engine number: V 3525-8 Body number: F 15255 Gearbox number: JLS 39987 CR Car has USA title and document importduties for every EU country are paid by us. Documentation is complete for registration in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importduties. We can help with transport. Trading in, buying and consignment possible.