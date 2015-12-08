loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

Jaguar XK150 OTS 1958

Photos Map

car description

SOLD / VERKAUFT / VENDU / VERKOCHT This is a trade-in car or a restoration project. A special wholesale price applies to this car. Jaguar XK 150 OTS 1958 Matching Numbers, overdrive This Jaguar was new delivered in New York in 1958. The original delivery was in paint colour Cotswold Blue with a red leather interior. The Jaguar is matching numbers and the Heritage Certificate is present. Chassis number: S 830249 DN Engine number: V 3525-8 Body number: F 15255 Gearbox number: JLS 39987 CR Car has USA title and document importduties for every EU country are paid by us. Documentation is complete for registration in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importduties. We can help with transport. Trading in, buying and consignment possible.

Accessories

left-hand-drive jaguar xk150 ots 1958 blue overdrive red-leather restored leather red-interior british xk

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    404452
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Jaguar > XK150
  • Year
    1958
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

POA

Kleiweg 1
5145NA
Netherlands

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!