Jaguar XK150 LHD 3.8 DROPHEAD COUPE

car description

Mayfair 020 7125 1400 | Maldon 01621 879579

Jaguar XK150 3.8 DHC LHD

This delightful car is a full matching number XK150 Drophead Coupe with the desirable 3.8 Litre engine.

Completed on 17th May 1960 it was built in left hand drive but being a Personal Export Delivery car it was initially registered in Coventry with the number 5754DU. The first owner, a Mr F W Frost of Jackson New Hampshire, collected the car from Coventry and used it for a European driving tour before shipping it back to the United States in the autumn of 1960.

Over the following decades the car was very carefully maintained and subsequently dry stored by its second owner for 25 years. The next change in ownership took place in 2009 when the car moved to South Carolina before being imported to the UK in 2011 at which time it received a thorough overhaul by JD Classics.

The car has subsequently benefitted from extensive cosmetic work including a recent re-trim and re-paint and accordingly now presents beautifully in the factory-original Black with Red interior. With just over 58,000 original miles this remarkable car has full matching numbers and offers a wonderful opportunity to acquire a few-owner, highly origina