Jaguar - XK150 FHC Fixed Head Coupé - 1958

car description

Brand: JaguarModel: XK150 Fixed Head CoupéEngine: 3442cc 6 cylinderChassis number: S 834617 BW engine: V 1863-8 cylinder head: V 1863-8 Body: J 7668 Automatic 9118 Odometer reading: 00027 km since the restoration.License: Dutch Import papers. It can be registered in the Netherlands upon sale if desired.This beautifully restored Jaguar XK150 FHC is in beautiful, original condition, preserved for restoration. Restored with an eye for detail! Bodywork is absolutely rust free (stainless) and professionally sprayed in a beautiful original Jaguar Colour ''Old English White”. Engine and automatic transmission have been overhauled.The red leather interior is completely renewed, the original instrument panel works properly and is in beautiful condition. The chrome around the car is in good condition with traces of use, this Jaguar is running with new Coker Classic White-Wall tires that perfectly match with the black spoke rims. Technically equipped with an overhauled 3.4 litre 6-cylinder engine and an automatic 4-speed gearbox with highly sought-after overdrive!This vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Oldemarkt, the Netherlands. Bids do not include transportation and export.