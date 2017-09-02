Jaguar XK140 MC LHD 3.4 Roadster

car description

This beautiful XK140 roadster is a highly desirable “MC” model with factory fitted C-Type head and the very rare 2 inch Sand Cast carburettors, originally provided by the factory as optional tuning equipment.

1954 saw the latest iteration of Jaguar’s classic XK series of sports cars with the debut of the XK140. Preserving the curvaceous wing lines of the XK120 but featuring much needed improvements in handling, leg room and overall power, the 140 quickly proved to be a worthy heir to its iconic predecessor. Of these latest 140s, the most desirable models were those finished to Special Equipment standard and fitted with the C-Type cylinder head – such models were given the moniker “MC” in the critical North American market where demand was large and growing, particularly among the sports car fraternity.

It is likely that the first owner of this XK140 MC, a Mr A F Edmonson of Hollywood, California, was one of these enthusiasts as he also ordered the rare 2 inch Sand Cast carburettors from the factory, which were a special tuning kit normally fitted to cars with competition in mind. While it is not known if this car ever saw competition it i