Jaguar > XK140

Despatched 7th February, 1956 to Bryson’s, Sydney (one of only 3 XK140 RHD OTS cars delivered to Australia). It was raced in period by Bernie Maudsley at the AGP (Australian Grand Prix) meeting at Lowood in June 1960, with wire wheels fitted.

The previous owner bought the car in 1980 and kept it for 34 years. He finally decided to take the car back to bare metal and carry out a full nut and bolt restoration. It has now only covered 335 miles since the restoration. The present owner took ownership in July 2014 on completion of the restoration and has brought the car back with him to London.

This represents a very rare opportunity to acquire not only a very rare RHD XK140 roadster (one of only 73 cars produced worldwide) but one of very few XK's with genuine period race history. Thus making the car eligible for all of the prestigious touring events.

