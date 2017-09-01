Jaguar - XK140 Fixed Head Coupe - 1957

car description

French collector registration paper Valid French technical controlVehicle is imported from California a few years ago.Mileage 0.4623 Miles (odometer 5 digits).Many recent bills (15000 euros, including new paint). Mechanics in excellent working condition.The vehicle starts and runs perfectly with good oil pressure.The vehicle is equipped with an automatic choke, of an additional fan and it is in 12 volt with circuit breaker.The bodywork is excellent and had a new painting with recovery from the chassis, floors redone, and new seals.Inside, beautiful upholstery and headliner in excellent condition, clean carpet and woodwork in good preserved condition that could possibly be polished in the futureThis vehicle can be viewed andpicked-up in Biarritz, and drives any distance.Possible delivery in Europe with carrier.