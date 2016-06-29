1955 Jaguar XK140 SE FHC

car description

We are pleased to offer this highly upgraded XK140 Special Equipment onto the market. This is a car ideal for regular use or long distance touring and has been equipped with many expensive upgrades that today would cost in the region of £20,000 supplied and fitted. This Jaguar XK has travelled well, starting life in the USA being distributed by Hoffman, New York. The XK was dispatched on the 29th August 1955 and was first owned by an Alberta Steele. In later years the XK was shipped over to Australia and in 2010 subject of a major refurbishment programme and range of impressive upgrades.

This XK140 has been fitted with a five speed gearbox and power steering that really enhance the driving experience. Disc brakes have been fitted all round to improve brake efficiency and air-conditioning is in place to improve comfort inside the car. On arrival, this was checked and blows ice cold, certainly something that would be welcomed during summer months and particularly if considering some overseas long distance touring. Further upgrades include an electric release, wider wheels with radial tyres and uprated cooling system. Whilst in Australia the Jaguar was also converted to right hand dri