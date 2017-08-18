loading Loading please wait....
Jaguar - XK120 V8 track car - 1952

€50,000 - €65,000 (£45,550 - £59,215)
This is a one off and very unique Street legal race car, no other like this in the world.It has recently undergone a very expense transformation and has only been driven 100km since, running gear is brand new.The previous owner had the Jaguar body lying around amongst his car collection and decided to have it converted into a road legal track car, the work was carried out by Triangle Motors in Finland . Unfortunately, the owner died before the car was completed and never had a chance to use it.Work carried out:•New Chevrolet V8 383 cid, 488hp/509Nm (dyno report).•New Doug Nash 4+2 manual gearbox.•New front Wilwood brakes including 12” vented discs.•Reconditioned rear Jaguar E-type axle with new disc brakes.•New rear double coilovers.•New custom made special exhaust system.•Fully strengthened chassis.•Custom roll cage.•Jaguar E-type racing seats.•Four-point safety belts.All of the above was built around the original body, I have many photos of the car before the work was carried out and during the build.The car was inspected July 2017 (MOT/TUV) and passed without any issues.The body work has signs of repairs but it suits this car, all can be seen in the photos.Speedo and rev counter don’t work but the all-important oil pressure and engine temperature work, very good oil pressure.Car has no power steering, power brakes or traction control..just pure driving pleasure This lot can be viewed and picked up in Finland.

  • Ad ID
    305226
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Category
    Jaguar > XK120
Catawiki, 109 Borough High Street
London, SE1 1NL, London
United Kingdom

