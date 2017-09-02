Jaguar XK120 Period Competition Roadster

car description

Jaguar XK120 Competition Roadster.

LRW747 is an early steel bodied car originally owned by legendary Ferrari importer and race manager Col Ronnie Hoare.

Constructed in August of 1951 this Jaguar was not despatched until November of that year. From records in the history file it seems that the car was extensively tested and prepared by Bob Berry, who had recently joined Jaguar at this time, and this may explain the delay between construction and delivery to Col Hoare.

The car moved with Lt Col Hoare to West Germany, who was a commanding officer in the British Army, and remained there for the three years of his posting. Upon his return to England Ronnie Hoare retired from the Army in 1955 with the rank of full Colonel and set up a Ford dealership. Hoare had known Enzo Ferrari for a number of years and following Mike Hawthorn’s tragic death in 1959, Col Hoare took over as the principal importer of Ferrari’s, founding his Egham based Maranello Concessionaires. Not content to restrict himself to the sales and servicing business, Col Hoare successfully entered the motor racing scene, providing cars for the likes of Graham Hill, Innes Ireland, M