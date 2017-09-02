Jaguar XK120 Period Competition Roadster

car description

This fabulous Jaguar is a late example of the iconic XK120 being less than 100 chassis numbers away from the last roadster built in RHD. It was delivered, as a company car, to F Parham Ltd, in Gillingham, Kent in July of 1953. This company was involved in construction and boat building in the Medway area and the car was the personal transport of the Managing Director, a Mr Leonard Francis Parham, who was a keen rally driver at the time and it is likely he drove the car competitively in this period. Research is still ongoing with the Parham family and Mr Parham himself who remains an enthusiastic motorist at the age of 99.

After Parham’s ownership, the XK passed through three subsequent owners before being acquired in January 1968 by a young engineer, Mr Douglas Potter. Like Parham, Potter was motorsport enthusiast and over the next two years or so he utilised his engineering skills to develop his XK for racing purposes (for example increased engine capacity, wire wheel conversion, improved brakes) and achieved some success in the emerging XK Register racing series with multiple appearances at the major UK circuits of the period including