Jaguar XK120 Fixed Head Coupe 1954

car description

*** THIS CAR HAS BEEN SOLD *** Please contact us if you were interested in this car. Our inventory is constantly changing and we will have similar examples of this model becoming available soon. ----------------------------- Jaguar XK120 FHC 1954 restored in very good condition The Jaguar XK120 is a sportscar built by Jaguar Cars between 1948 and 1954. The ‘120’ means the maximum speed of 120 mph (192km/u). This Jaguar is the 1954 Fixed Head Coupe version. The car is in a beautiful restored condition. Silver grey paint, burgundy red leather interior and ‘spats’ at the rear wheels. The car has a 3442 CC 210 HP engine and manual gearbox. Drives great. So a very beautiful restored XK120 in a marvelous colour combination. Car has Holland title and Holland mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport.