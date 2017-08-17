car description

SOLD / VERKAUFT / VENDU / VERKOCHT This is a trade-in car or a restoration project. A special wholesale price applies to this car. Jaguar XK120 DHC 1954 Matching Numbers. This Jaguar XK 120 Drophead Coupe was originally delivered on the 26 th of April 1954 in New York. The Jaguar is matching numbers and Heritage Certificate is present. Chassisnumber: S 678289 Engine number: F 2850-8-S Body number: P 2529 Gearbox number: JL 22499 Car has USA title and document importduties for every EU country are paid by us. Documentation is complete for registration in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importduties. We can help with transport. Trading in, buying and consignment possible.