Jaguar XK XKR

car description

XKR CAB.1 OWNER .28,900 MILES JFSH.STUNNING CAR IN LIGHT FROST BLUE WITH BLACK HOOD AND BLACK LEATHER.PDC .20" SENTA ALLOYS.PREMIUM SOUND.SERVICED EVERY YEAR AT JAGUAR WITH EVERY INVOICE. LAST SERVICE 1,000 MILES AGO