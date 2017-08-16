loading Loading please wait....
Jaguar XK XKR CONVERTIBLE

£24,995
About this Jaguar XK XKR CONVERTIBLE First registered June 2005 this XKR is presented in the very lovely Quartz Grey with Dove Interior. This high specification car includes features such as: Heated and Performance Front Seats, Premium Sound System, Crossed Drill Brembo Brake Discs, Super Sport Suspension, 20 Inch RX2 Alloy Wheels, Headlamp Powerwash, Rain Sensitive Wipers, Xenon Headlights, 'R' Leather Steering Wheel, CD Autochanger, Front Cup Holders, Satellite Navigation, Cruise Control, Powerfold Mirrors, Bluetooth Connectivity, Automatic Headlamp Leveling, Red Painted 'R' Brake Calipers. Only 2 previous owners, who have looked after the car very well and a service book full of main Jaguar dealers stamps, 10 in total.

  • Ad ID
    304367
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Jaguar > XK
  • Mileage
    70800 mi
Codmore Hill Garage, Stane Street
Codmore Hill, RH20 1BQ, West Sussex
United Kingdom

