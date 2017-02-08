car description

About this Jaguar XK XKR CONVERTIBLE First registered July 2005 (05 Reg) this Final Edition and rare White Badge XKR Convertible is presented in superb Copper Black and Ivory Leather with Elm Veneers. The White Badge cars, as they are now tagged, enjoyed many features as standard that were previously chargeable options on this model, this superb example is equipped as follows: 20 Inch Perseus Alloys, Cross Drilled Brembo Brakes with Red Calipers, Powerfold Electrochromic Mirrors, Reverse Park Control, CATS Adaptive Damping, Headlamp Powerwash, Xenon Headlights, Heated Front Windscreen, Aluminium Pedals, CD Autochanger, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Electrically Adjustable Drivers and Front Passenger Seats with Heating and Driver Memory. We have established that this car was first supplied as a Jaguar Management Vehicle and then sold by Stratstone Manchester who attended to its maintenance in 2006, 2007 and 2008. Subsequently it was sold by Guy Salmon in 2009, (who it appears registered the car for a cherished transfer) to the last owner who had the car serviced by them in 2010 and then by Lookers Jaguar London at 62,500 miles in 2011. We will give this car a 120 Point Jaguar Pre-Deliv