About this Jaguar XK XKR Convertible First registered May 1998 (R Reg) we sold this car to its last owner (who has acquired several cars from us over time) at the end of 2004 with 65,000 miles recorded. Presented in Sherwood Green Micatallic with Dark Green Hood and Oatmeal Leather. Judging by demand this is now the most sought after colour combination on this model. Equipment includes: Supersport Suspension with CATS Adaptive Damping, 18 Inch Alloys, Headlamp Powerwash, CD Autochanger, Cruise Control, Powerfold Mirrors, Electrically Adjustable Seats. The Service History is fantastic with seven Jaguar Main Dealer stamps recorded annually from 1998 to 2004. Subsequently we have serviced this car exclusively for our customer recording ten further stamps in the service record. In August 2012 with 86,000 miles recorded we carried out a full upgrade of the timing chains and tensioners to 4.2 Litre specification, plus new Supercharger belts and gearbox oil change. We are delighted to offer this car for sale once again and followers of the marque will be aware of how scarce reasonably priced XKR Convertibles have become, so we advise early expressions of interest.