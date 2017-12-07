loading Loading please wait....
JAGUAR XK XKR 5.0 Supercharged Coupe Auto 2009

2009 09;;Midnight Black Metallic with Warm Charcoal Luxury Sport Leather - DAB Radio, 20" Kalimnos Alloy Wheels, Portfolio Bowers and Wilkins Premium Sound System, Satellite Navigation, Electric Memory Seats, Parking Aid (Front/Rear), Climate Control, Cruise Control, Heated Seats, Rain Sensor, Telephone Equipment (Bluetooth Interface), Heated Front Screen, In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD/MP3/CD Autochanger),;;Full Service History - Last Serviced in December 2017. MOT December 2018.

  • Ad ID
    417971
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    07/12/2017
  • Category
    Jaguar > XK
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Mileage
    52000 mi
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    2
  • Seats
    4
  • Engine Size
    5
  • Engine Model
    XKR 5.0 Supercharged Coupe Auto
Monkton Combe Garage, Warminster Road, Bath
Bath, BA2 7HY, Somerset
United Kingdom

