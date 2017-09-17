JAGUAR XK XK PORTFOLIO / SUPER SPORTS SEATS Auto

Accessories

Westwell Jones Jaguar Specialists are very pleased to offer this absolutely stunning Face Lifted Jaguar XK 5.0 Coupe presented in The Very desirable colour combination of Ultimate Black metallic with matching Warm Charcoal main Hide, complemented by Ivory luxury Alcantara/Suede roof linings, Warm Charcoal extended Hide to dash and doors with White Stitching and finished off with Piano Black interior inlays. With an original list price in excess of Ã‚Â£70,000, this Coupe represents excellent value for money. Having only just covered 22,400 miles and benefiting from a fully documented Jaguar main agent service history (5 stamps in the book) and a wealth of specification to include colour touch screen satellite navigation system with Bluetooth telephone preparation, Bowers And Wilkins Premium Hi Fi system with CD multi changer, aux input and ipod connectivity, Heated electric front adaptive Super Sports seats (Winged Back) with memory function (over Ãƒâ€šÃ‚Â£2000 cost option when new), heated multi function leather steering wheel, keyless entry and start, dual zone climate control, cruise control, traction control, auto Bi Xenon headlamps with power washers, heated front windscreen with auto rain sensitive wipers, auto dimming rear view mirror, front and rear parking sensors with reversing camera and 20'' Kaliminos alloy wheels. Complete with 2 factory keys and service pack! PLEASE CALL OUR SHOWROOM TO ARRANGE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE