JAGUAR XK XK PORTFOLIO / EXTREMELY LOW MILEAGE Auto

Westwell Jones Jaguar Specialists are very pleased to offer this absolutely stunning Jaguar XK 5.0 Portfolio Cabriolet presented in One Of The Most Desirable colour combinations of Pearlecent Grey metallic with contrasting Ivory Hide, complemented by Ivory luxury Alcantara/Suede roof linings, Jet extended Hide to dash and doors and finished off with Figured Ebony interior inlays. Only 1 previous owner from new and having only covered 14,800 miles with a fully documented Jaguar/Specialists service history. If you are looking for The One to cherish, this is certainly it! Factory fitted specification to include a Black Mohair power folding roof, colour touch screen satellite navigation system with Bluetooth telephone preparation, Bowers And Wilkins Premium Hi Fi system with CD multi changer, aux input and ipod connectivity, Heated and Cooled electric front adaptive sports seats with memory function, heated multi function leather steering wheel, keyless entry and start, dual zone climate control, cruise control, traction control, auto Bi Xenon headlamps with power washers, heated front windscreen with auto rain sensitive wipers, auto dimming rear view mirror, front and rear parking sensors and 20'' Kaliminos alloy wheels. Complete with 2 factory keys and service pack! PLEASE CALL OUR SHOWROOM TO ARRANGE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE