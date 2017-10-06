loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

JAGUAR XK XK PORTFOLIO 5.0 V8 CONVERTIBLE Automatic

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2009 Make: JAGUAR Model: XK Trim: XK PORTFOLIO 5.0 V8 CONVERTIBLE Automatic Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 52500 Engine Size: 5000 Ext Color: CLARET RED

Accessories

Eight Jaguar services, Factory fitted satellite navigation, climate controlled air-conditioning, heated and ventilated electric memory seats in warm charcoal, front and rear park distance control, heated front and rear screens, auto lights and wipers, 20 inch alloy wheels, radio cd system, power hood.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    402649
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Jaguar > XK
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    52500 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    5000
  • Engine Model
    5000
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£24,500

Wimbledon Carriage Co
Wimbledon, SW191LA, London
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!