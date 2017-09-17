JAGUAR XK XK 5.0 V8 Supercharged (510PS) R Auto

Type: Used Year: 2011 Make: JAGUAR Model: XK Trim: XK 5.0 V8 Supercharged (510PS) R Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 35628 Engine Size: 5000 Ext Color: SILVER
20'' 'Kalimnos' gloss black alloy wheels, Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Speed Pack body kit, 6-speed automatic transmission, Adaptive front lighting, Digital radio (DAB), Jaguar tyre repair system, Rear camera parking aid, Speed limiter - 174 mph, Tyre pressure monitor, Boot plinth: gloss black, Foot pedal: metal finish, Gloss black grille, Gloss Black side vents, Gloss black window surrounds, Special AutoLux interior trim, 'Performance' seats in soft grain leather, 7 inch colour touch-screen, Adaptive Dynamics, Anti-lock braking system (ABS), ARTS, Auto-dimming exterior mirrors, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Automatic climate control, Automatic headlights, CD autochanger, Cruise control with automatic speed limiter, Driver's airbag, Dynamic Stability Control, Electric front windows, Electric heated door mirrors, Electric Parking Brake, Emergency Brake Assist, Engine immobiliser, Exterior door mirrors: body-colour, Foldback electric mirrors, Front Media Interface, Front park aid, Headlamp power wash, Heated front seats, Heated front windscreen, Jaguar SmartKey system, JaguarDrive Control, JaguarDrive Selector, MP3 compatible, Navigation system & DRG, Parking aid with rear sensor, Passenger airbag, Pedestrian Contact Sensing System, Rear spoiler, Satellite Navigation, Security system, Side airbags, Trip computer, Xenon headlights , 'Performance' seats, 'Super Performance' braking system, 16-way front seats (E), Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Bowers & Wilkins Premium, Brake calipers: red, Front and rear parking aid , Keyless entry, Leather headlining, LED daytime running lamps, LED rear tail lamps, Quad chrome tailpipes, Rain sensitive windscreen wipers, 'R' badge, 'R' heated leather steering wheel, Automatic headlamp levelling, Console stitching (red), Cupholders, Door stitching (red), Floor mats: leather-edged, Heated leather steering wheel, IP stitching (red), ISOFIX child seat anchorage, Memory function
Carrs Jaguar Truro
Truro, TR49LD, Cornwall
United Kingdom
