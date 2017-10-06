loading Loading please wait....
JAGUAR XK XK 5.0 V8 Supercharged (510PS) R Auto

Type: Used Year: 2012 Make: JAGUAR Model: XK Trim: XK 5.0 V8 Supercharged (510PS) R Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 36491 Engine Size: 5000 Ext Color: GREY

Leather, Ebony, 20'' 'Kasuga' alloy wheels, Speed Pack body kit, 6-speed automatic transmission, Boot plinth: chrome, Brake calipers: grey, Rear view camera, Speed limiter - 174 mph, 'R' badge, AutoLux leather seats, Door stitching (ivory), Suedecloth headlining, 7 inch colour touch-screen, Adaptive Dynamics, Anti-lock braking system (ABS), ARTS, Auto-dimming exterior mirrors, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Automatic climate control, Automatic headlights, Bi-xenon headlights, CD autochanger, Central locking , Cruise control, Cruise control with automatic speed limiter, Driver's airbag, Dynamic Stability Control, Electric front windows, Electric Parking Brake, Emergency Brake Assist, Engine immobiliser

  • Ad ID
    414964
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Jaguar > XK
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    36491 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    5000
  • Engine Model
    5000
£34,950

Sturgess Jaguar
Leicester, LE32RE, Leicestershire
United Kingdom

