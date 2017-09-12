JAGUAR XK XK 5.0 V8 Supercharged (510PS) R Auto

Type: Used Year: 2011 Make: JAGUAR Model: XK Trim: XK 5.0 V8 Supercharged (510PS) R Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 23801 Engine Size: 5000 Ext Color: BLACK
Leather, Ivory/Charcoal, 20'' 'Nevis' alloy wheels, Cruise control, Foldback electric mirrors, 6-speed automatic transmission, Adaptive front lighting, Aerodynamic kit, Bowers & Wilkins Premium, Digital radio (DAB), Rear view camera, AutoLux leather seats, Memory function, Tyre pressure monitor, 7 inch colour touch-screen, Adaptive Dynamics, Anti-lock braking system (ABS), ARTS, Auto-dim exterior mirrors, Auto-dim interior mirror, Automatic climate control, Automatic headlights, CD autochanger, Cruise control with automatic speed limiter, Driver's airbag, Dynamic Stability Control, Electric front windows, Electric heated door mirrors, Electric Parking Brake, Emergency Brake Assist, Engine immobiliser, Rear spoiler
Sturgess Jaguar
Leicester, LE32RE, Leicestershire
United Kingdom
