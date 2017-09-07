JAGUAR XK XK 5.0 V8 (385PS) Signature Auto

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: JAGUAR Model: XK Trim: XK 5.0 V8 (385PS) Signature Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 2478 Engine Size: 5000 Ext Color: Red
Italian Racing Red, 1 owner, Full service history, Leather, Ivory/Charcoal, 20'' 'Kalimnos' alloy wheels, 16-way front seats (E), 6-speed automatic transmission, Bowers & Wilkins Premium, Luxury Seat Pack, AutoLux leather seats, Alloy space saver spare wheel, Cruise control, Heated front windscreen, Digital radio (DAB), Keyless entry, Keyless entry + keyless start, Rear camera parking aid, Cupholders, Daytime running lamps, Heated leather steering wheel, 'Performance' braking system, 7 inch colour touch-screen, Adaptive Dynamics, Auto-dim interior mirror, Automatic climate control, Automatic headlights, Bi-function HID Xenon headlamps, Bi-xenon headlights, Foldback electric mirrors, Front Media Interface, Front park aid, Headlamp power wash, In-dash single CD player, Jaguar SmartKey system, MP3 compatible, Navigation system, Navigation system & DRG, Parking aid with rear sensor, Security system, USB and iPod connectivity, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Bright side vents, LED rear tail lamps, Locking wheel nuts, Premium suedecloth headlining, Rain sensitive wipers, Automatic headlamp levelling, Centre-mounted twin exhaust pipes, Chrome grille, Chrome window surrounds, Console stitching (ivory), IP stitching (ivory), Memory function. 4 seats, 39,990
Rybrook Jaguar Warrington
Warrington, WA27DQ, Cheshire
United Kingdom
