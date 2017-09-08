loading Loading please wait....
JAGUAR XK XK 5.0 V8 (385PS) Signature Auto

£33,989
Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: JAGUAR Model: XK Trim: XK 5.0 V8 (385PS) Signature Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 32790 Engine Size: 5000 Ext Color: UNKNOWN

20'' 'Kalimnos' alloy wheels, Variant: XK Portfolio / Signature, 16-way front seats (E), 6-speed automatic transmission, Bowers & Wilkins Premium, Heated and cooled seats: front, Luxury Seat Pack, AutoLux leather seats, Foot pedal: metal finish, 'Performance' braking system, 7 inch colour touch-screen, Adaptive Dynamics, Auto-dim interior mirror, Automatic climate control, Automatic headlights, Bi-function HID Xenon headlamps, Bi-xenon headlights, Cruise control, Exterior door mirrors: body-colour, Foldback electric mirrors, Front Media Interface, Front park aid, Headlamp power wash, Heated front windscreen, In-dash single CD player, Jaguar SmartKey system, MP3 compatible, Navigation system, Navigation system & DRG, Parking aid with rear sensor, Security system, Steering: Right Hand Drive (RHD), USB and iPod connectivity, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Boot plinth: chrome, Bright side vents, Digital radio (DAB), Engine power output: 385PS, Keyless entry, Keyless entry + keyless start, LED rear tail lamps, Locking wheel nuts, Rain sensitive wipers, Rear camera parking aid, Rear view camera, Automatic headlamp levelling, Centre-mounted twin exhaust pipes, Chrome grille, Console stitching (ivory), Cupholders, Daytime running lamps, Door stitching (ivory), Drivetrain: rear wheel drive (RWD), Floor mats: leather-edged, Heated leather steering wheel, IP stitching (ivory), Memory function, Suedecloth headlining

  • Ad ID
    315661
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Jaguar > XK
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    32790 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    5000
  • Engine Model
    5000
Westover Jaguar Poole
Poole, BH151JF, Dorset
United Kingdom

