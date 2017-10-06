JAGUAR XK XK 5.0 V8 (385PS) Portfolio Auto

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: JAGUAR Model: XK Trim: XK 5.0 V8 (385PS) Portfolio Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 35250 Engine Size: 5000 Ext Color: UNKNOWN
19'' 'Tamana' alloy wheels, Variant: XK Portfolio / Signature, 16-way front seats (E), 6-speed automatic transmission, Bowers & Wilkins Premium, Heated and cooled seats: front, Luxury Seat Pack, Premium suedecloth headlining, Rear camera parking aid, AutoLux leather seats, 'Performance' braking system, 7 inch colour touch-screen, Adaptive Dynamics, Anti-lock braking system (ABS), ARTS, Auto-dimming exterior mirrors, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Automatic climate control, Automatic headlights, Bi-function HID Xenon headlamps, Bi-xenon headlights, CD autochanger, Cruise control, Cruise control with automatic speed limiter, Driver's airbag, Dynamic Stability Control, Electric front windows, Electric heated door mirrors, Electric Parking Brake, Emergency Brake Assist, Engine immobiliser, Exterior door mirrors: body-colour, Foldback electric mirrors, Front Media Interface, Front park aid, Headlamp power wash, Heated front windscreen, Jaguar SmartKey system, JaguarDrive Control, JaguarDrive Selector, Model Year: 2014, MP3 compatible, Navigation Pack (Europe), Navigation system, Navigation system & DRG, Parking aid with rear sensor, Passenger airbag, Pedestrian Contact Sensing System, Rear spoiler, Side airbags, Steering: Right Hand Drive (RHD), B + W surround sound system, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Boot plinth: chrome, Bright finish side vents, Digital radio (DAB), Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Engine power output: 385PS, Front and rear parking aid , Interior mood lighting, Intrusion sensor, Jaguar tyre repair system, Keyless entry, Keyless start, LED daylight running lamps, LED rear tail lamps, Locking wheel nuts, Open Differential, Power foldback mirror Pack, Rain sensitive windscreen wipers, Remote control central locking, Sports exhaust, Automatic headlamp levelling, Centre-mounted twin exhaust pipes, Chrome grille, Chrome window surrounds, Console stitching (ivory), Cupholders, Daylight running lamps, Drivetrain: rear wheel drive (RWD), Floor mats: leather-edged, Foot pedal: standard, Heated leather steering wheel, IP stitching (ivory), ISOFIX child seat anchorage, Memory function, Trip & message centre
Westover Jaguar Poole
Poole, BH151JF, Dorset
United Kingdom
Oct 17, 2017
Oct 6, 2017
Nov 16, 2017