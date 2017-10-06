car description

About this Jaguar XK R V8 SUPERCHARGED This beautiful XKR was first registered on the 23rd April 2010 and is presented in the very attractive Pearl Grey with Ivory Interior. The car is powered by a 5.0 litre, supercharged, V8 engine which produces an immense 510bhp. Along with great looks and a monstrous engine the car also has many features such as: Heated Powerfold Mirrors, Heated and Cooled Front Seats, Super Performance Brakes, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Adaptive Dynamics, 20 Inch Nevis Alloy Wheels, Headlamp Powerwash, Rain Sensitive Wipers, Adaptive Front Lighting, Heated Front Windscreen, Keyless Entry, Heated Steering Wheel, CD Autochanger, Satellite Navigation, Front Cup Holders, Cruise Control, Bluetooth Connectivity, Automatic Headlamps. The service history that comes with this car is superb and has been all done by Jaguar main dealers and specialists. Services have been carried out at: 4,931 miles; 12,383 miles; 14,957 miles; 19,763 miles; 25,257 miles; 28,770 miles and 32,998 miles which was done 6/11/17.