Jaguar XK R-S

Jaguar XK R-S 5.0L V8 Supercharged registered November 2014 finished in Italian Racing Red, Warm Charcoal Leather Interior with Red Stitching and Piping, One Owner from New, Jaguar Service Plan Until November 2017, Carbon Fibre Exterior Pack, 20 Inch Vulcan Alloys in Gloss Black, Adaptive Front Lighting, Reversing Camera, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Electric Heated Memory Performance Seats, Extended Side Sills, Unique Front Design with Twin Nacelles, Distinct Rear Apron, Unique Rear Wing with Carbon Fibre, Gloss Black Grille, Air Quality Sensors, Garage Door Opener, Tyre Pressure Monitor, Carpet Mats, Heavy Duty Rubber Mats, Alarm and Immobiliser, Tracker Fitted. Finance available on request - subject to status and terms. Ask about our Company Directors packages. Fully Valeted; 12 Months MOT; UK Wide Delivery Available; Part Exchange Welcome. Follow us on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

jaguar xk r s red 1-owner alloy-wheels carbon immobiliser leather parking-sensor supercharge tracker v8 2014 british xkr 2-plus-2

    233991
    For sale
    Jaguar > XK
    2014
Chichester, West Sussex
United Kingdom

