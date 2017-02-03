car description

Jaguar XK R-S 5.0L V8 Supercharged registered November 2014 finished in Italian Racing Red, Warm Charcoal Leather Interior with Red Stitching and Piping, One Owner from New, Jaguar Service Plan Until November 2017, Carbon Fibre Exterior Pack, 20 Inch Vulcan Alloys in Gloss Black, Adaptive Front Lighting, Reversing Camera, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Electric Heated Memory Performance Seats, Extended Side Sills, Unique Front Design with Twin Nacelles, Distinct Rear Apron, Unique Rear Wing with Carbon Fibre, Gloss Black Grille, Air Quality Sensors, Garage Door Opener, Tyre Pressure Monitor, Carpet Mats, Heavy Duty Rubber Mats, Alarm and Immobiliser, Tracker Fitted.