car description

About this Jaguar XK R With only 28,000 miles on the clock, and beautifully presented in the combination of Frost Blue with Ivory Interior, we are delighted to have this XKR as a part of our stock. This car has been very well looked after and has come to us in pristine condition along with an amazing service history. All the stamps in the service book have been done by the same Jaguar main dealer and the car has done very few miles in between each service. Services have been carried out at: 5,527 miles; 9,243 miles; 16,581 miles; 21,174 miles; 23,788 miles and 25,632 miles. Along with a brilliant service record this car also comes with many features, such things as: Heated Powerfold Mirrors, Heated and Cooled Luxury Seats, Super Performance Brakes, Reverse Parking Sensors, 20 Inch Alloy Wheels, Headlamp Powerwash, Rain Sensitive Wipers, Xenon Headlights, Heated Front Windscreen, Keyless Entry, Heated Steering Wheel, CD Autochanger, Front Cup Holders, Cruise Control, Bluetooth Connectivity and Automatic ON Headlights.