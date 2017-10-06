loading Loading please wait....
Jaguar XK PORTFOLIO

car description

About this Jaguar XK PORTFOLIO This high specification XK was first registered late September 2010 (60 plate) and is presented in arguably the best colour combination of Indigo Blue with Ivory Interior. The specification includes: Heated Powerfold Mirrors, Heated and Cooled Front Seats, Bowers & Wilkins Premium Sound System, Performance Braking System, 20 Inch Kalimnos Alloy Wheels, Headlamp Powerwash, Rain Sensitive Wipers, Xenon Headlights, Heated Front Screen, Keyless Entry, Heated Steering Wheel, CD Autochanger, Satellite Navigation, Front Cup Holders, Cruise Control and Bluetooth Connectivity. This car also comes with a superb service history, with a total of 6 main dealer stamps in the service book. Services at: 8,997 miles; 19,255 miles; 23,347 miles; 33,059 miles; 35,854 miles and last serviced at 40,141 miles.

Accessories

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    409369
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Jaguar > XK
  • Mileage
    44000 mi
£23,995

Codmore Hill Garage, Stane Street
Codmore Hill, RH20 1BQ, West Sussex
United Kingdom

