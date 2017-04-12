car description

Our stunning Jaguar XK 5.0 V8 Portfolio Automatic is offered in very good condition throughout and has covered just 53,500 miles in the hands of five keepers.



It is equipped with a naturally aspirated 5.0-litre V8 which produces a fantastic 385 BHP. The car comes complete with five Main Dealer and Specialist services, the latest at 48,000 miles in July 2016. Finished in Black metallic with contrasting Cream perforated premium leather interior.



Features include 20” 5 double spoke alloy wheels, satellite navigation system, Bluetooth telephone preparation, USB media interface, DAB digital radio, heated and cooled front seats, heated steering wheel, electrically adjustable front seats with driver and passenger memory, Bowers and Wilkins speaker system, front and rear parking distance control, lumbar support, bolster adjustment, dual climate control with air conditioning, multifunctional leather steering wheel with paddle shift, heated front screen, Black alcantara headlining, electrically folding adjustable exterior door mirrors, drivers information system with trip computer, plus many more standard features.



It benefits from the recent fitment of new brake discs and pads to the front wheels, will be sold with a fresh MOT (current to July 2017) and is ready for immediate Spring use. Don’t hesitate….