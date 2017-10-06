loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

Jaguar XK

Photos Map

car description

Variant name:CONVERTIBLE ,Derivative:X150 ,Variant: CONVERTIBLE A lovely genuine low mileage XK 4.2 V8 Convertible finished in Metallic Ultraviolet with contrasting Jet Leather. This car comes with a very comprehensive service history and is real credit to its former owners. As well as a great standard specification this car also comes with
20" SENTA alloy wheels, Memory seats, Keyless Entry,Front & Rear Park Aid, Premium Sound System, Satellite navigation, Bluetooth Phone Connectivity.
Part exchange welcome and finance available subject to status.

Accessories

Bluetooth connection,Cruise control,Front parking sensor,Heated front seat,Navigation system,PAS,Rear parking sensor,Reverse parking aid,Steering wheel mounted controls,Service indicator,Telephone,Audio remote control,Radio/CD,Xenon headlights,Climate control,Electrically adjustable drivers seat,Electrically adjustable passenger seat,Front electric windows,Front armrest,Metallic Paint,Alloy wheels

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    421267
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Jaguar > XK
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Registration no.
    KF06JHX
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2006
  • Mileage
    40300 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    May 2006
  • Owners
    4
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    4.2
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£19,995

1 Macclesfield Road,Wilmslow,
SK9 1BZ
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!