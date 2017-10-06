Jaguar > XK

Variant name:CONVERTIBLE ,Derivative:X150 ,Variant: CONVERTIBLE A lovely genuine low mileage XK 4.2 V8 Convertible finished in Metallic Ultraviolet with contrasting Jet Leather. This car comes with a very comprehensive service history and is real credit to its former owners. As well as a great standard specification this car also comes with
20" SENTA alloy wheels, Memory seats, Keyless Entry,Front & Rear Park Aid, Premium Sound System, Satellite navigation, Bluetooth Phone Connectivity.
Bluetooth connection,Cruise control,Front parking sensor,Heated front seat,Navigation system,PAS,Rear parking sensor,Reverse parking aid,Steering wheel mounted controls,Service indicator,Telephone,Audio remote control,Radio/CD,Xenon headlights,Climate control,Electrically adjustable drivers seat,Electrically adjustable passenger seat,Front electric windows,Front armrest,Metallic Paint,Alloy wheels
1 Macclesfield Road,Wilmslow,
SK9 1BZ
United Kingdom
