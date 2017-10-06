Jaguar > XK

Variant name:DYNAMIC R ,Derivative:X150 ,Variant: XK 5.0 V8 Supercharged (510PS) Dynamic R
20'' 'Vortex' alloy wheels, Heated front seats, 16-way front seats (E), 6-speed automatic transmission, Premium suedecloth headlining, Speed limiter - 174 mph, 'R' badge, Door stitching (ivory), Speed Pack body kit, Variant: XKR, 7 inch colour touch-screen, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Automatic climate control, Automatic headlights, Bi-function HID Xenon headlamps, Bi-xenon headlights, Cruise control, Exterior door mirrors: body-colour, Foldback electric mirrors, Front Media Interface, Front park aid, Headlamp power wash, Heated front windscreen, In-dash single CD player, Jaguar SmartKey system, Model Year: 2015, MP3 compatible, Navigation Pack (Europe), Navigation system, Navigation system & DRG, Parking aid with rear sensor, Steering: Right Hand Drive (RHD), USB and iPod connectivity, 'Performance' active exhaust, 'Performance' seats, 'Super Performance' braking system, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Bowers & Wilkins Premium, Brake calipers: red, Digital radio (DAB), Engine power output: 500PS, Intrusion sensor, Jaguar tyre repair system, Keyless entry, Keyless entry + keyless start, LED rear tail lamps, Locking wheel nuts, Rain sensitive windscreen wipers, Rear camera parking aid, 'R' heated leather steering wheel, 'R-DYNAMIC' bumpers, Automatic headlamp levelling, Boot plinth: gloss black, Chrome window surrounds, Console stitching (ivory), Cupholders, Daylight running lamps, Drivetrain: rear wheel drive (RWD), Floor mats: leather-edged, Foot pedal: metal finish, Gloss black grille, Gloss Black side vents, IP stitching (ivory), Memory function
West Quay Road,Poole,
BH15 1JF
United Kingdom
Oct 17, 2017
Oct 6, 2017
Nov 16, 2017