Bluetooth, Xenon Headlamps, Memory Seats, Keyless Entry, Heated Seats, Cruise Control, Parking Sensors, Satellite Navigation, Powerfold Door Mirrors, Heated Steering Wheel, DAB Radio, Bowers and Wilkins, Full main dealer service history +++FREE NATIONAL DELIVERY+++Part Exchange Welcome - Finance Available on Request - Subject to Status + Company Directors' Packages Available - All Vehicle Professionally Valeted and Ready for Collection- Jaguar XK Convertible 5.0 V8 Portfolio Automatic registered May 2013 (13) finished in Lunar Grey with Full Ivory and Charcoal Leather with Gloss Black interior trim, Extended Jaguar Warranty valid until January 2019, Performance Braking System, 16 Way Electric Multicontour Luxury Perforated Softgrain Leather Heated and Cooled Front Memory Seats with Lumbar Support, Heated Electrically Adjustable Leather Multifunction Steering Wheel, Bowers and Wilkins Surround Sound System, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Bi-Functio Xenon Headlamps with Automatic Levelling, 20 Inch Kalimnos Alloys, Keyless Entry and Go, Powerfold Door Mirrors, Cruise Control, Automatic Lights and Wipers, Heated Front Windscreen, Touchscreen Satellite Navigation with Bluetooth and DAB Radio, 6 Disc Autochanger, Suedecloth Headlining, Full Jaguar Service History on 25/11/14 at 14,230; 27/03/15 at 14,444; 15/04/16 at 17,713 and 31/01/17 at 18,669.