Jaguar > XK

Variant name:ARTISAN SPECIAL EDITION ,Derivative:X150 ,Variant: XK 5.0 V8 (385PS)
CD autochanger, Heated front seats, Heated front windscreen, 'Performance' seats, 'Special Edition' sill treadplates, 16-way front seats (E), 20'' 'Style 8001' 8 split-spoke polished alloy wheels, 6-speed automatic transmission, Bowers & Wilkins Premium, Keyless entry, Leather headlining, Rear camera parking aid, Foot pedal: metal finish, Heated leather steering wheel, Alloy space saver spare wheel, 'Performance' braking system, 7 inch colour touch-screen, Adaptive Dynamics, Anti-lock braking system (ABS), ARTS, Auto-dim interior mirror, Automatic climate control, Automatic headlights, Bi-xenon headlights, Central locking , Cruise control, Cruise control with automatic speed limiter, Driver's airbag, Dynamic Stability Control, Electric front windows, Electric Parking Brake, Emergency Brake Assist, Engine immobiliser, Exterior door mirrors: body-colour, Foldback electric mirrors, Front Media Interface, Front park aid, Headlamp power wash, Jaguar SmartKey system, JaguarDrive Control, JaguarDrive Selector, MP3 compatible, Navigation system, Navigation system & DRG, Parking aid with rear sensor, Passenger airbag, Pedestrian Contact Sensing System, Premium sound system, Rear spoiler, Security system, Steering: Right Hand Drive (RHD), Trip computer, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Boot plinth: chrome, Bright side vents, CD tuner, Digital radio (DAB), Engine power output: 385PS, Front and rear parking aid , LED daytime running lamps, LED rear tail lamps, Locking wheel nuts, Power heated memory door mirrors, Rain sensitive windscreen wipers, Automatic headlamp levelling, Centre-mounted twin exhaust pipes, Chrome grille, Chrome window surrounds, Console stitching (london tan), Cupholders, Daytime running lamps, Door stitching (london tan), Drivetrain: rear wheel drive (RWD), Floor mats: leather-edged, ISOFIX child seat anchorage, Memory function
168 Dunkeld Road,Perth,
PH1 5AE,
United Kingdom
