Jaguar XK

£22,990
Variant: 5.0 V8 Portfolio 2dr

Black, REMOTE CENTRAL LOCKING, ELECTRIC WINDOWS, ELECTRIC MIRRORS, ELECTRIC MEMORY DRIVERS SEAT, HEATED FRONT SEATS, AIR CONDITIONED FRONT SEATS, SATELLIETE NAVIGATION, RADIO CD, BOSE SOUND, Black Full leather interior, Satellite Navigation, Active Ventilated Front Seats - Heated and Cooled, Cruise Control, Seats Heated (Driver/Passenger), Climate Control, Parking Aid (Front/Rear), 20in Kalimnos Alloy Wheels, Heated Front Windscreen, Rain Sensor, Alloy Wheels (20in), Upholstery Leather, Heated Front Screen, Alarm, Seats Electric (Memory Driver/Passenger), In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD/MP3/CD Autochanger), Electric Windows (Front), Telephone Equipment (Bluetooth Interface). 4 seats, £22,990 p/x welcome

  • Ad ID
    310303
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Jaguar > XK
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Black
  • Registration no.
    YK10XJM
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    43436 mi
  • Doors
    2
19-21 Upper Brook Street,Manchester,
M13 9XH,
United Kingdom

