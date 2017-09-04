Jaguar > XK

Variant: 5.0 V8 Portfolio 2dr
Black, REMOTE CENTRAL LOCKING, ELECTRIC WINDOWS, ELECTRIC MIRRORS, ELECTRIC MEMORY DRIVERS SEAT, HEATED FRONT SEATS, AIR CONDITIONED FRONT SEATS, SATELLIETE NAVIGATION, RADIO CD, BOSE SOUND, Black Full leather interior, Satellite Navigation, Active Ventilated Front Seats - Heated and Cooled, Cruise Control, Seats Heated (Driver/Passenger), Climate Control, Parking Aid (Front/Rear), 20in Kalimnos Alloy Wheels, Heated Front Windscreen, Rain Sensor, Alloy Wheels (20in), Upholstery Leather, Heated Front Screen, Alarm, Seats Electric (Memory Driver/Passenger), In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD/MP3/CD Autochanger), Electric Windows (Front), Telephone Equipment (Bluetooth Interface). 4 seats, £22,990 p/x welcome
19-21 Upper Brook Street,Manchester,
M13 9XH,
United Kingdom
It’s not unusual to see beautifully restored Jaguar E-types up for aucti...
Heading to the Silverstone Classic this year? There are lots of things t...