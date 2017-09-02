Jaguar > XK

Accessories

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity, Clock, DVD Satellite Navigation with 7" colour display, Front park assist + touch-screen visual aid, Graphic information display, Rear parking aid, Trip computer with message system, Bowers and Wilkins premium sound system, DAB Digital radio, Portable audio interface, Radio/6 CD Changer in dash, USB connection, Aerial integrated into rear boot spoiler, Auto dimming rear view mirror, Automatic headlights + automatic windscreen wipers, Bi-Xenon cornering headlamps with auto levelling and pressure washers, Body colour rear bumper, Bonnet louvres, Chrome rear signature blade, Chrome side blisters to front bumper, Chrome side window trim, Chrome upper and black lower mesh grille, Door mirror integrated indicators, Door mirror memory, Electric front windows + drivers one touch/anti-trap, Electrically operated heated and folding mirrors, Electrochromic door mirrors, Heated front windscreen and timer, LED daytime running lights, Quad tailpipes, Rain sensor windscreen wipers, Side power vents, 12V socket in glovebox, 16 way front sports seats, Air filter, Auto air recirculation, Blue ambient lighting, Dual zone automatic air conditioning, Front ashtray and cigar lighter, Front cupholders, Front seat back map pockets, Humidity sensor, Interior mood lighting, Isofix rear child seat fastenings, JaguarDrive selector, Memory function for drivers seat, steering wheel & exterior mirrors, Premium carpet mats, Softgrain leather upholstery, Steering wheel gearshift paddles, ABS + EBD + EBA, Adaptive restraint technology system, Driver/Front Passenger airbags, DSC-Dynamic Stability Control, Electronic parking brake, Front/rear seatbelt pre-tensioners, Pedestrian contact sensing and deployable bonnet, Seatbelt reminders for driver and front passenger, Side airbags, WHIPS whiplash protection system - front, Deadlocks, Drive away door locking, Engine immobiliser, Keyless entry, Keyless Start, Locking wheel nuts, Perimetric and volumetric anti theft alarm, Remote central locking, Adaptive dynamics, Limited slip differential