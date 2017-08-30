Jaguar > XK

Variant name:XKR ,Derivative:X150 ,Variant: XKR We are extremely proud to be able to offer this stunning example 2008 57 reg Jaguar XKR 4.2 V* supercharged 420bhp auto 2dr coupe which has been fully maintained and cared for to the highest of standards with full service history and finished in Botanical green with contrasting caramel luxury leather upholstery which is the perfect colour combination. Specification includes 20" alloy wheels, satellite navigation, Bluetooth(TM), 6 Disc CD stereo, heated seats, electric memory seats, Alpine speakers, touchscreen media system, air con, cruise control and much more. Viewing is essential as we are confident there is no better example available on the market so call now for more information and to avoid disappointment.
Full caramel leather luxury sport upholstery, 20" Multi-spoke alloy wheels, Front & rear parking sensors, Four-way exhaust system, Paddleshift, Alcantara roof lining, Multimedia display screen, Push button start/stop, Touch screen media system, 6 Disc CD stereo, Satellite navigation, Driver & passenger heated, memory & multi-contour seats, Alpine speaker system, Leather centre armrest/door card panels/door card armrests, Leather XKR steering wheel, Jaguar smart key system (key-less entry), Front & rear parking aid, Burr walnut interior inlays, Total cost of extra spec £725, Extended leather dashboard, Full cloth mats, Rear Isofix(TM) child seat preparation, Chrome interior handles, Electric windows, Electric mirrors, ASL Selector, Traction control, Dual zone heating system, Auto climate control, Air con, On-board trip computer, 3-spoke multi-functional steering wheel, Central locking, Cruise control, Driver & passenger airbags, Automatic lights, Auto-dimming mirror, Body coloured bumpers/handles/mirror/spoiler, High vis stop lamp, Silver exterior trims, Chrome headlamp washers, Silver mesh grill, PAS, ABS, Standard manufacturer spec, Full XKR body styling, 420bhp, Outstanding performance,
237 Acklam Road,Middlesbrough,
TS5 7AB,
United Kingdom
It’s not unusual to see beautifully restored Jaguar E-types up for aucti...
Heading to the Silverstone Classic this year? There are lots of things t...