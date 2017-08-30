Jaguar > XK

car description

Variant name:XKR ,Derivative:X150 ,Variant: XKR We are extremely proud to be able to offer this stunning example 2008 57 reg Jaguar XKR 4.2 V* supercharged 420bhp auto 2dr coupe which has been fully maintained and cared for to the highest of standards with full service history and finished in Botanical green with contrasting caramel luxury leather upholstery which is the perfect colour combination. Specification includes 20" alloy wheels, satellite navigation, Bluetooth(TM), 6 Disc CD stereo, heated seats, electric memory seats, Alpine speakers, touchscreen media system, air con, cruise control and much more. Viewing is essential as we are confident there is no better example available on the market so call now for more information and to avoid disappointment.