loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Jaguar XK

Compare this car
£28,950
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Variant name:Coupe Portfolio ,Derivative:Portfolio ,Variant: 5.0 V8 Portfolio 2dr Auto Leven Car Company Proudly Present This Stunning Jaguar XK 5.0 V8 Portfolio 2dr Auto, finished in Spectrum Blue Metallic Paint with Ivory Leather Interior. Contact Us for Further Information or an HD Video. Tailored Finance Packages Available on Request.

Accessories

Piano Black Finish, Poltrona Frau Jet Leather, Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity, DVD Satellite Navigation with 7" colour display, Front park assist + touch-screen visual aid, Rear parking aid, 6 disc dash mounted CD/MP3 autochanger, Bowers and Wilkins premium sound system, Auto dimming rear view mirror, Bi-Xenon cornering headlamps with auto levelling and pressure washers, Electrically operated heated and folding mirrors, Electrochromic door mirrors, Heated front windscreen and timer, Rain sensor windscreen wipers, 16 way front sports seats, Interior mood lighting, JaguarDrive selector, Memory function for drivers seat, steering wheel & exterior mirrors, Keyless entry,

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    308588
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Jaguar > XK
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Registration no.
    SG61LHL
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2011
  • Mileage
    17318 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Sep 2011
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    5
Email Dealer >>

1 Corstorphine Road,Edinburgh,Edinburgh
EH12 6DD,
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed