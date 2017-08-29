Variant name:Coupe Portfolio ,Derivative:Portfolio ,Variant: 5.0 V8 Portfolio 2dr Auto Leven Car Company Proudly Present This Stunning Jaguar XK 5.0 V8 Portfolio 2dr Auto, finished in Spectrum Blue Metallic Paint with Ivory Leather Interior. Contact Us for Further Information or an HD Video. Tailored Finance Packages Available on Request.
Piano Black Finish, Poltrona Frau Jet Leather, Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity, DVD Satellite Navigation with 7" colour display, Front park assist + touch-screen visual aid, Rear parking aid, 6 disc dash mounted CD/MP3 autochanger, Bowers and Wilkins premium sound system, Auto dimming rear view mirror, Bi-Xenon cornering headlamps with auto levelling and pressure washers, Electrically operated heated and folding mirrors, Electrochromic door mirrors, Heated front windscreen and timer, Rain sensor windscreen wipers, 16 way front sports seats, Interior mood lighting, JaguarDrive selector, Memory function for drivers seat, steering wheel & exterior mirrors, Keyless entry,
1 Corstorphine Road,Edinburgh,Edinburgh
EH12 6DD,
United Kingdom
It’s not unusual to see beautifully restored Jaguar E-types up for aucti...
Heading to the Silverstone Classic this year? There are lots of things t...