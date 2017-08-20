loading Loading please wait....
Jaguar XK

£20,599
Used condition, Franchise approved, Ask for a personalised video

Massive Spec, Stunning Colour Combination, Jet Leather Headlining, Full Heated Ivory Leather, 20" Kalimnos Alloys, Satellite Navigation, Bluetooth Preparation (Phone), Xenon Headlights, Electric Heated Leather Memory Seats, Heated Leather Steering Wheel, Heated Windscreen With Timer, Air Conditioning, Burr Walnut Wood, Keyless Central Locking, Front Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Heated Front Seats, Front Parking Sensor, Rear Parking Sensor, Auto On Headlights, Heated Front Windscreen, Headlight Cleaning System, Rain Sensitive Wipers, CD Autochanger, CD Radio, Electric & Heated Door Mirrors, Front Fog Lights, Steering Column - Adjustable, Rear View Auto Dimming Mirror, Remote Boot Release, Fuel Computer, Passenger Airbag, Metallic Paint, Warranty Included, Video of vehicle available on request

  • Ad ID
    305783
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Jaguar > XK
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    65116 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    5000
New Rd, Yeadon
Leeds,
United Kingdom

