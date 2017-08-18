Jaguar > XK

Variant name:DYNAMIC R ,Derivative:X150 ,Variant: XK 5.0 V8 Supercharged (510PS) Dynamic R
Leather, Warm Charcoal, 20'' 'Vortex' alloy wheels, Bi-function HID Xenon headlamps, Cruise control, Front park aid, Heated front seats, Heated front windscreen, Navigation system, Parking aid with rear sensor, 16-way front seats (E), 6-speed automatic transmission, Adaptive front lighting, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Bowers & Wilkins Premium, Digital radio (DAB), Rear view camera, Speed Pack body kit, Variant: XKR, Speed limiter - 174 mph, 'R' badge, Suedecloth headlining, 7 inch colour touch-screen, Auto-dim interior mirror, Automatic climate control, Automatic headlights, Exterior door mirrors: body-colour, Foldback electric mirrors, Front Media Interface, Headlamp power wash, In-dash single CD player
445 Narborough Road,Leicester,
LE3 2RE,
United Kingdom
