loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Jaguar XK

Compare this car
£45,295
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Variant name:DYNAMIC R ,Derivative:X150 ,Variant: XK 5.0 V8 Supercharged (510PS) Dynamic R

Accessories

Leather, Warm Charcoal, 20'' 'Vortex' alloy wheels, Bi-function HID Xenon headlamps, Cruise control, Front park aid, Heated front seats, Heated front windscreen, Navigation system, Parking aid with rear sensor, 16-way front seats (E), 6-speed automatic transmission, Adaptive front lighting, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Bowers & Wilkins Premium, Digital radio (DAB), Rear view camera, Speed Pack body kit, Variant: XKR, Speed limiter - 174 mph, 'R' badge, Suedecloth headlining, 7 inch colour touch-screen, Auto-dim interior mirror, Automatic climate control, Automatic headlights, Exterior door mirrors: body-colour, Foldback electric mirrors, Front Media Interface, Headlamp power wash, In-dash single CD player

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    305270
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Jaguar > XK
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Registration no.
    OV14NRK
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2014
  • Mileage
    17765 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jan 2014
  • Engine Size
    5
Email Dealer >>

445 Narborough Road,Leicester,
LE3 2RE,
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed